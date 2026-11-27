Three memorial cobblestones were installed on Friday outside 1110 Chaussée de Gand in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Brussels Region, in a tribute to three World War II resistance members.

The three, René Comhaire, his wife Lucienne Vynckier and their son Jean Comhaire, once lived at that address.

René Comhaire’s cobblestone had initially been placed by mistake outside number 110 on the same road in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

Before the three stones were set in place, Molenbeek municipal council president Hassan Rahali handed it over to the mayor of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, Christian Lamouline.

A nearby avenue already bears René Comhaire’s name.

Pupils from schools in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe and Molenbeek-Saint-Jean took part in the ceremony. After studying the family’s story and the meaning of the memorial stones in class, they recited texts and performed slams.

“The day we stop telling their stories, these names will once again become simple inscriptions in a pavement,” the mayor said, urging young people to pass on this memory.

The ceremony was organised with the Association for the Memory of the Shoah and the non-profit organisation Mémoire, Culture et Transmissions.

According to Bella Swiatlowski, vice-president of the Association for the Memory of the Shoah, around 1,300 memorial cobblestones have been installed since 2009 in honour of victims of Nazism.