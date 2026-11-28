Ghent University has extended by three months the disciplinary measures imposed on philosopher and postdoctoral researcher Nathan Cofnas while its preliminary disciplinary investigation remains under way.

The university said on Friday that Cofnas must continue working from home, remains barred from all teaching activities, and may only conduct research on the subjects for which he was originally recruited.

Ghent University opened the preliminary investigation on 20 August following public remarks by Cofnas about Jason Arday, a British professor who died by suicide and whom Cofnas had previously accused of plagiarism.

Cofnas was initially suspended as a precaution. On 26 August, that suspension was replaced by a set of disciplinary measures for a three-month period.

His appointment had already prompted protests at the university earlier this year. Cofnas has argued that differences in intelligence exist between racial groups and that these have a genetic basis.

A petition opposing his appointment gathered more than 2,000 signatures.

In principle, the measures will remain in force until the end of February 2027.

The ongoing preliminary inquiry is intended to determine whether there are sufficient grounds to refer the case to the competent disciplinary body.

The university did not provide further details.