The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office has requested a nine-year prison term for a former teacher at a boarding school in Woluwe-Saint-Lambert, who is suspected of sexually assaulting several students and supplying them with drugs.

The 64-year-old man allegedly committed these acts at the school and at his home. He is also accused of offering drugs to many other young people.

According to the prosecution, the defendant abused highly vulnerable young people over a period of several years.

The investigation began in February 2024, when the boarding school’s administration filed a complaint against the former teacher for sexually abusing several boarders.

According to the prosecution, the defendant had been hired in 2017. As early as the following year, he received his first warning for inappropriate behaviour, and in 2019, the first report of sexually inappropriate behaviour emerged.

The man, who was then working as a night supervisor, allegedly entered a student’s room while intoxicated and touched the student inappropriately.

“In 2021, other students reported that there were additional victims and that the man was supplying drugs to the students,” the prosecution continued. “They provided evidence of these drug-related incidents, after which the suspect, who denied everything, was ultimately fired.”

Several young people stated that the defendant did everything he could to lure them alone to his home in order to offer them speed, ketamine, and GHB. One of them claimed to have slept at the former counsellor’s home at least five times and to have taken drugs there. The defendant is alleged to have then taken advantage of his drug-induced state to touch him.

“We are dealing with someone who deliberately seeks out vulnerable young men and presents himself as their ‘saviour’, solely to have sex with them,” said the Public Prosecutor's Office.