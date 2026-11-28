Long-term sick people in Flanders are returning to work part-time more quickly than those in Wallonia and Brussels.

Last year, 105,770 long-term sick people were authorised to resume work on a part-time basis, according to Belgium’s national institute for health and disability insurance return (Inami).

The scheme appears to be more effective in Flanders, where 21.5% of long-term sick people — about one in five — returned to work last year.

In Wallonia, the figure was 16.1%, or around one in six. In Brussels, it stood at 12.5%, equivalent to one in eight.

The reasons for the gap have not yet been examined in detail. Experts believe the labour market is a key factor.

Job prospects are stronger in the north of the country, and more jobs in Flanders are concentrated in sectors that are better suited to adapted or part-time work.

“In Flanders, a higher proportion of people who become unable to work for the long term are on permanent contracts. The bond with the employer is stronger, which makes it easier to return to work,” Luc Van Gorp, president of the Christian Mutuality health insurance, said.

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