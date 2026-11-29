From today, people buying bread in Belgium may receive a bag printed with a “relationship barometer” designed to help them recognise signs of an unsafe relationship as part of a domestic abuse awareness campaign launched by Equal Opportunities Minister Rob Beenders.

The campaign is aimed at people who may be in an unsafe relationship without realising it.

It highlights behaviours such as jealousy, checking a partner’s mobile phone, and cutting someone off from friends and family as possible warning signs.

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“Violence in a relationship rarely begins with physical assault,” Beenders said. “It begins with control, with jealousy, with someone gradually isolating you from others. Anyone who recognises this should know that help is available. With this bread bag, we are bringing that message to the kitchen table, discreetly.”

The barometer lists a range of behaviours, divided into categories from “a healthy and safe relationship” to “an unsafe relationship” and “seek help urgently.”

The most serious category includes situations where someone must ask permission for everything, faces angry outbursts, or suffers physical or psychological abuse.

The tool is intended to help people assess their own relationship, or that of someone close to them, and directs them to the 1712 helpline.

In 2025, public prosecutors opened more than 67,500 cases of domestic violence, equivalent to 185 a day.

60% of those cases ended without prosecution.

The campaign is being launched in Flanders, where 460,000 bread bags will be distributed to 920 bakeries.