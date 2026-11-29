A national demonstration calling for an end to sexist and sexual violence will take place in Brussels on Sunday, with marchers setting off at 14:00 from Place de l’Albertine.

Its demands include action on femicides, domestic violence, child protection, economic independence, sexual and reproductive health, and online abuse.

This year, organisers are also denouncing cuts to funding for the feminist and voluntary sector, which they say are putting the fight against gender-based violence at risk.

The Feminist Platform Against Violence Against Women, which coordinates Mirabal, says it has lost two subsidies in the past year.

The group said the possibility of cancelling the annual national march, held every year since 2017, had been considered before organisers decided to go ahead. “Mirabal will continue to exist, even without paid staff,” said PFVFF coordinator Aline Dirkx.

Mirabal, which brings together more than 100 civil society organisations, is calling for stable structural funding for feminist associations and victim support services.

It says long-term and sufficient resources are needed both to prevent violence and to support victims.

This year’s march is centred on two main themes: international solidarity and the impact of government measures, including unemployment and pension reforms, on women and minority groups.

People are invited to gather from midday at Place de l’Albertine, where activities will take place before the procession starts at 14:00.

In recent years, the demonstration has attracted between 5,000 and 7,000 people, although attendance has previously reached as many as 10,000.

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