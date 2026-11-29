Federal Equal Opportunities Minister Rob Beenders on Wednesday unveiled Belgium’s seventh national action plan to combat gender-based violence, including measures to tackle street harassment and better protect victims of coercive control.

The plan, which contains more than 100 concrete measures, was presented after the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. Beenders said one in six women in Belgium aged 18 to 74 has experienced sexual violence.

Among the measures is a new legal framework to address sexual harassment in public spaces, also known as street harassment. The minister said nearly 4,700 cases of sexual violence in public spaces were recorded last year.

Related News

The plan also focuses on raising awareness and training active bystanders. In addition, a study on online masculinism will map the phenomenon in Belgium in 2026 and 2027.

Beenders also wants to examine how to give legal protection to victims of coercive control, sometimes described as intimate terrorism. This pattern of intimidation and domination often precedes physical violence between partners.

The network of Sexual Violence Care Centres, which has supported more than 22,500 people since its creation in 2017, will expand to 13 facilities by early 2027. The budget for this expansion is 900,000 euros.

The plan also includes measures for people with disabilities, a study into female genital mutilation, and the creation of an interdisciplinary scientific committee to examine appropriate compensation for victims of sexual violence, in co-operation between the federal government and the federated entities.