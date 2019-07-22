 
Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers
Monday, 22 July, 2019
    Brussels Airport launches traffic app for travellers

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    The Brussels Airport launched a traffic app to make planning a trip to the airport easier. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Travellers to and from Brussels Airport will be able to view real-time traffic information with a new app.

    The Brussels Airport launched the Brussels Airport Smart City Dashboard, which will give users various data about their trip to and from the airport, according to New Mobility.

    The dashboard will show how many cars are on the Brussels ring road and how fast they’re driving, the availability in airport car parks, whether public transport is running on time, and more.

    The dashboard can be found here.

    Sam Nelson
    The Brussels Times

