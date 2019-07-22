Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations...

The Commune of Uccle will sanction e-scooter providers whose scooters are found violating parking regulations. Credit: Commune of Uccle / Gemeente Ukkel/Facebook

Uccle will institute sanctions for e-scooter providers whose vehicles block markers for the visually impaired.

The municipality of Uccle called out e-scooter operator Lime in a Facebook post for some of its scooters being left on top of sidewalk markers for the visually impaired.

Avez-vous remarqué ces revêtements au sol ? Ils guident les personnes malvoyantes et les aident à se déplace en rue❗️Y… Posted by Commune d'Uccle / Gemeente Ukkel on Thursday, July 18, 2019

The Facebook post also asked users to park e-scooters in places that don’t interfere with others and to leave a space of at least 1.5 meters so there is room for others to get by.

In the post, the commune also announced that it would be sanctioning e-scooter operators and users who do not comply with the regulations.

Sam Nelson

The Brussels Times