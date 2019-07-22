 
Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations
Monday, 22 July, 2019
    Uccle to sanction e-scooter providers who violate regulations

    Monday, 22 July 2019
    The Commune of Uccle will sanction e-scooter providers whose scooters are found violating parking regulations. Credit: Commune of Uccle / Gemeente Ukkel/Facebook

    Uccle will institute sanctions for e-scooter providers whose vehicles block markers for the visually impaired.

    The municipality of Uccle called out e-scooter operator Lime in a Facebook post for some of its scooters being left on top of sidewalk markers for the visually impaired.

    Avez-vous remarqué ces revêtements au sol ? Ils guident les personnes malvoyantes et les aident à se déplace en rue❗️Y…

    Posted by Commune d'Uccle / Gemeente Ukkel on Thursday, July 18, 2019

    The Facebook post also asked users to park e-scooters in places that don’t interfere with others and to leave a space of at least 1.5 meters so there is room for others to get by.

    In the post, the commune also announced that it would be sanctioning e-scooter operators and users who do not comply with the regulations.

    Sam Nelson
    The Brussels Times

