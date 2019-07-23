 
Belgian Heatwave: over 20,000 Flemings want to spend the night in the Colruyt fridge on Thursday
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019
    Tuesday, 23 July 2019
    Belgian Heatwave: over 20,000 Flemings want to spend the night in the Colruyt fridge on Thursday

    Tuesday, 23 July 2019

    As the temperature rises to unprecedented levels this week, a novel event on Facebook has led to over 20,000 people expressing their interest in spending the night from Thursday to Friday in the Colruyt fridge.

    The unofficial event, which has now been taken offline, was met with widespread support as hopeful attendees tried to reserve spaces in the fridge space of the bulk supermarket.

    “In the past, we have seen this kind of action pass by during heat waves,” said Colruyt spokesperson Silja Decock to HLN. “The fact is that our shops are closed at night and that we are not going to open them for this playful action.”

    “Moreover, it would also be far too cold to spend the night comfortably. That’s no longer healthy. Nevertheless, everyone is welcome to stay a little longer in our fridges during the day while shopping, no problem at all. We’re not going to set up an action ourselves,” she added.

    In the meantime, a separate event has appeared on Facebook, this time held by Proxy Delhaize Beerzel, with 50 going.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

