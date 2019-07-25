Test swim at Bois de la Cambre cancelled due to water quality

A test swim by POOL IS COOL at Bois de la Cambre was cancelled due to poor water quality. Credit: POOL IS COOL/Facebook

A test swim in Bois de la Cambre set for this weekend has been cancelled.

The organiser of the event, POOL IS COOL, said in a statement on both its Facebook page and website that the even was cancelled because of poor water quality.

In its message, POOL IS COOL implied the recent heatwave is partly to blame, saying water is affected by “meteorological phenomena” like temperature or thunderstorms.

Dear bathers,▼For reasons beyond our control, the EXPEDITION SWIM in Bois de la Cambre is cancelled. However, we are… Posted by POOL IS COOL on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The test swim is part of POOL IS COOL’s Expedition Swim, a venture to allow public swimming in bodies of water in Brussels. Another test swim has been planned for Pêcheries Royales, and POOL IS COOL said it will be monitoring the conditions there and provide an update in the next week.

POOL IS COOL is attempting to reschedule the test swim at Bois de la Cambre for a later date. Those who signed up for the cancelled event will be allowed at the make-up event.

Sam Nelson

The Brussels Times