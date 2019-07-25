 
Test swim at Bois de la Cambre cancelled due to water quality
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 July, 2019
Latest News:
“You can tell we’re not ready for today’s...
Test swim at Bois de la Cambre cancelled...
Orange wants customers to stop paying for services...
Reduced service in Bruges prison after attack on...
Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    “You can tell we’re not ready for today’s climate!”
    Test swim at Bois de la Cambre cancelled due to water quality
    Orange wants customers to stop paying for services they don’t need
    Reduced service in Bruges prison after attack on guards
    Belgian heatwave: over 65s get free entry to an air conditioned museum in Brussels
    Belgian Football union decides to appeal against FIFA fine
    Greening the city, an idea that sparks both enthusiasm and scepticism
    “Forests are the green lungs of our planet”
    Boris Johnson becomes the new British Prime Minister
    Belgian heatwave: high levels of ozone expected on Thursday
    Flemish mobility minister urges Brussels to approve bus-tram
    Belgian Heatwave: STIB allows staff to wear shorts
    Nuclear reactor Doel 3 restarted earlier than expected
    Belgian heatwave: what to expect on Thursday
    Chaos at Midi: major delays to Thalys, TGV and Eurostar
    Belgian heatwave: fire warning issued for Flemish forests and nature reserves
    Tomorrowland: 24 drug dealers arrested, 231 people caught with drugs
    Midi Fair will only open at 17:00 due to the heatwave
    Facebook fixes bug allowing strangers to speak to children
    Belgium in Brief: Drink more water, railway strike and ways to beat the heat
    View more

    Test swim at Bois de la Cambre cancelled due to water quality

    Thursday, 25 July 2019
    A test swim by POOL IS COOL at Bois de la Cambre was cancelled due to poor water quality. Credit: POOL IS COOL/Facebook

    A test swim in Bois de la Cambre set for this weekend has been cancelled.

    The organiser of the event, POOL IS COOL, said in a statement on both its Facebook page and website that the even was cancelled because of poor water quality.

    In its message, POOL IS COOL implied the recent heatwave is partly to blame, saying water is affected by “meteorological phenomena” like temperature or thunderstorms.

    Dear bathers,▼For reasons beyond our control, the EXPEDITION SWIM in Bois de la Cambre is cancelled. However, we are…

    Posted by POOL IS COOL on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

    The test swim is part of POOL IS COOL’s Expedition Swim, a venture to allow public swimming in bodies of water in Brussels. Another test swim has been planned for Pêcheries Royales, and POOL IS COOL said it will be monitoring the conditions there and provide an update in the next week.

    POOL IS COOL is attempting to reschedule the test swim at Bois de la Cambre for a later date. Those who signed up for the cancelled event will be allowed at the make-up event.

    Sam Nelson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job