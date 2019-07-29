 
Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran...
’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English...
Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult,...
Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in...
Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    Greta Thunberg sets ‘sail’ to the US
    Serious crash in Schaerbeek: victim, 17, in stable condition in hospital
    AB Inbev tower on fire
    Belgium must asses environmental risks of keeping nuclear reactors active, EU court rules
    Brussels Airport criticized for promoting controversial aircraft model involved in recent accidents
    Underinvestment in Belgium’s public transport becomes major problem
    Suspicious death of woman in Limburg
    Prince Laurent of Belgium under fire for taking phone call during national anthem
    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
    Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to compete with Uber and Deliveroo
    Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers
    View more

    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt

    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Credit: Belga

    An eight year old boy was pushed in front of an arriving high speed train at Frankfurt train station, Monday.

    The boy died instantly from the impact, German media report. The man is also supposed to have thrown the boy’s mother, but she managed to save herself.

    The circumstances behind the dramatic incident are still not clear, but a man has been arrested. The incident took place at 10 am Monday morning on lane 7 at Frankfurt’s station’s high speed train section.

    The suspected man is 40 years old, according to a German police spokes-person. Many witnesses at the scene had to receive treatment for shock.

    Traffic at the station has been affected following police deployment at the scene. Earlier in the week, a similar incident took place in Germany when a man pushed a woman onto a train. The victim also died.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job