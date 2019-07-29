Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt

An eight year old boy was pushed in front of an arriving high speed train at Frankfurt train station, Monday.

The boy died instantly from the impact, German media report. The man is also supposed to have thrown the boy’s mother, but she managed to save herself.

The circumstances behind the dramatic incident are still not clear, but a man has been arrested. The incident took place at 10 am Monday morning on lane 7 at Frankfurt’s station’s high speed train section.

The suspected man is 40 years old, according to a German police spokes-person. Many witnesses at the scene had to receive treatment for shock.

Traffic at the station has been affected following police deployment at the scene. Earlier in the week, a similar incident took place in Germany when a man pushed a woman onto a train. The victim also died.

The Brussels Times