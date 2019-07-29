 
Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 29 July, 2019
Latest News:
Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran...
’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English...
Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult,...
Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in...
Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 29 July 2019
    Tanker crisis: London rules out swap with Tehran
    ’The flying man’ attempts to cross the English channel
    Missing backpacker could be ‘trapped’ in off-grid cult, father says
    Europe’s largest public artwork to be unveiled in Belgium
    Climate change: Some 200 reindeer found dead in the Arctic
    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster
    Eight year old boy pushed in front of train in Frankfurt
    Schaerbeek man injured after jumping from window to escape fire
    Greta Thunberg sets ‘sail’ to the US
    Serious crash in Schaerbeek: victim, 17, in stable condition in hospital
    AB Inbev tower on fire
    Belgium must asses environmental risks of keeping nuclear reactors active, EU court rules
    Brussels Airport criticized for promoting controversial aircraft model involved in recent accidents
    Underinvestment in Belgium’s public transport becomes major problem
    Suspicious death of woman in Limburg
    Prince Laurent of Belgium under fire for taking phone call during national anthem
    Two detained in failed electric scooter theft in Brussels
    Brussels 4G network will be saturated by 2022, says telecom federation
    Takeaway.com and Just Eat merge in bid to compete with Uber and Deliveroo
    Schaerbeek mayor announces crackdown on speeding drivers
    View more

    Heavier electric cars wear out roads faster

    Monday, 29 July 2019

    Electric cars have come under criticism from some scientists for emitting a lot of fine dust, produced by the tires and brakes.

    Now it has also become clear that the road surface wears out much faster from electrical vehicles, compared to internal-combustion engine cars.

    Due to the massive battery, electric cars weigh more than ordinary passenger cars. Because of this bigger weight, not only do the tires wear out faster. According to experts from the Delft University of Technology, the top layer of the asphalt is also likely to wear out more quickly because electric cars have a higher acceleration capacity.

    “Asphalt is an extraordinary material. The faster you accelerate, the harder it gets and the more counter-pressure it gives,” explained Sandra Erkens, professor of applied civil engineering at the TU Delft.

    “We know that acceleration, braking, and steering movements cause additional wear. That’s what you see at the entrance and exit lanes and at speed cameras, where people slow down. But we do not have good tools yet to calculate this effect. It is unclear if we are talking about percentages or thousandths of percentages? We need years of data before we get the hang of it,” Erkens added.

    Fine Particles

    “Research has shown that electric vehicles do indeed cause extra wear due to their weight,” said Bruno Van Zeebroeck, researcher at Leuven’s Transport & Mobility research centre.

    “Furthermore, it appears that electric cars produce hardly any less fine dust than modern petrol cars. Exhaust emissions for electric cars are zero, but due to their weight, there is more wear on brakes, tires, and the road surface. The difference with diesel cars is even smaller because modern diesel cars emit less fine dust.”

    Taxation issue

    In Norway, a special road tax for heavy electric cars is already being considered. In Belgium, electric vehicles are exempt from road and inversion taxes.

    “The government earns about 20 billion euros a year from taxes on vehicles,” said Mark Pecqueur, lecturer in automotive technology at the Thomas More University.

    “Currently, electric cars pay zero euro tax, and so governments around the world are thinking about how they will value the fuel of the future. Taxing electric vehicles is a complex matter of kilometer charges and camera checks,” Pecqueur concludes.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job