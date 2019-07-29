Manhunt after driver hits a police officer at Koekelberg: Police fires shots at fleeing vehicle

A driver hit a police officer on motorcycle Monday afternoon around 5 pm, on rue Omer Lepreux in Koekelberg, as he tried to escape a police control.

He was quickly followed by other police on motorcycles who also took aim and shot towards his direction, Brussels police confirm.

The vehicle of the driver was later found empty by the Osseghem station in Molenbeek, and a security perimeter quickly set up.

“A Police officer wanted to check a vehicle at rue Omer Lépreux in Koekelberg, on Monday afternoon around 5 pm,” Johan Berckmans, spokes-person for Brussels-West police zone declared.

“The driver then knocked over one of our agents. The other police officers chased after him and fired several shots on the fleeing vehicle. The driver finally left his vehicle by Avenue Mahatma Ghandi in Molenbeek and fled by foot towards a parking spot. The area is now sealed off in order to find the suspect,” the police spokes-person indicated.

The Brussels Times