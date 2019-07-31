 
Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019
Latest News:
UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on...
Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in...
Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after...
Here’s what changes on 1 August...
Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    UN Security Council calls Myanmar to order on abuses against children
    Manslaughter inquiry opened after fatal balcony collapse in Liege
    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container
    Here’s what changes on 1 August
    Online calculator shows environmental impact of Brussels inhabitants
    Hundreds of jobs on the line at Ryanair
    Man (49) sets himself on fire at the Liège courthouse
    ‘Europe’s best kept secret’: More and more Belgians move to Portugal for the sun and to escape taxes
    Manufacturer of recalled organic eggs ordered to shut down temporarily
    Two years for traveller detained with nearly a hundred stolen passports
    Driver in Koekelberg car chase released after questioning
    Prisoners will now be able to wear their own clothes
    A oil spill causes tunnel closure and traffic on Avenue Louise
    Government plans to include fingerprints on identity cards from 2020
    ‘Strangled and stranded’: crowdfunding launched for Belgian man assaulted in Panama
    Théo Hayez: After two months of searching, ‘all avenues’ are still being explored
    Belgium in Brief: Stop at the red light, organic recall and birds of prey
    Nine foreign birds of prey seized in Ghent raid
    Food producers complain of taxes crippling growth
    Two men convicted of possession of ‘terrorist’ Kalashnikov
    View more

    Belgian drug smugglers call police on themselves after getting stuck in a shipping container

    Wednesday, 31 July 2019
    The Port of Antwerp is Western Europe’s main gateway for smuggled drugs. Last year alone, over 50 tonnes of cocaine was seized. © Antwerp Port Authority

    Last Thursday, as Belgium recorded its hottest day ever, two suspects got stuck in a metal box full of cocaine at the Port of Antwerp, Sudinfo has reported.

    The two men, aged 24 and 25, who are now being charged for drug trafficking, called the police after not being able to get out, and fearing they would suffocate due to the extreme heat.

    The Port of Antwerp is the second largest port in Europe, and the police required over two hours in order to locate the right container and liberate the men.

    Guns drawn, the police discovered the two men in their underwear, appearing exhausted and dehydrated, due to the extreme heat, Sudinfo reported. The suspects immediately gave themselves up.

    Screengrab from video of arrest

    A social media video of the arrest shows port employees pouring water on the suspects to cool them as outside temperatures reached over 40 degrees, and substantially more inside the container.

    The amount of cocaine seized is not yet known, although the quantity may be “several hundred kilos of cocaine”, according to Gazet van Antwerpen.

    The Port of Antwerp has experienced a sharp rise in drug smuggling in recent years, due to its large size and strategic location in Western Europe. Since 2014, the amount of seized drugs has gone up a six fold, and last year alone, a total of over 50 tonnes of cocaine was seized by Belgian customs and police.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job