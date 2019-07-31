Tomorrowland in numbers: drugs, arrests and crime figures...

As Tomorrowland ends for another year, figures have emerged on the number of arrests made, drugs confiscated and crimes committed during the two weekends of the massive electronic festival in Flanders.

The figures, published by Het Nieuwsblad, combine the latest info from the two weekends of the yearly festival held in Boom.

Sixty-one dealers and a total of 460 drug users were caught. Users were given an on the spot fine of 75 euros for soft drugs, 150 euros for hard drugs.

Fifty-five of the dealers received summonses for one of the specialized court sessions in October, November and December.

Six dealers were arrested and brought before an investigating judge.

Two thousand five hundred and ten ecstasy pills were confiscated, as were 638 fake pills, 115 grams of fake powder, 427 grams of cocaine, 848 grams of MDMA, 25 grams of cannabis, 46 grams of hash, 411 grams of ketamine, 57 millilitres of GHB, 135 speed pills and 50 doses of LSD.

Eighty visitors were detained by the authorities: 66 climbers trying to get in, nine who were publicly drunk and five people causing a nuisance.

Three hundred mobile phones were reported stolen.

Three sexual assault reports were made and one rape attempt across both weekends.

“As far as drug offences are concerned, the figures are comparable to the previous two editions”, said the Public Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

“In 2018, 63 dealers and 430 users were caught, in 2017 43 dealers and 451 users. As far as thefts are concerned, this edition shows a noticeable decrease in the number of thefts, which in 2018 was still 456. Both the bad weather and the arrests of the thieves probably contributed to this decrease,” it added, according to reports.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times