 
Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment campaign
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and...
Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment...
Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain...
Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck...
Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Far-right refusal, Belgium’s supercentenarian and Army recruitment
    Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment campaign
    Anderlecht clears Roma camp; Molenbeek lets theirs remain
    Belgian police launch search for two Albanian truck drivers
    Brussels woman joins Belgium’s supercentenarian club at 110
    Brussels Airlines plane turns back mid-flight after discovering defect in landing gear
    Tax advantage for legal aid insurance swallowed up by insurance rate hike
    Far-right leader: ‘late Flemish neo-nazi was a great man’
    Water use, recreational activities banned in blue-green algae-infested waters
    145 Belgians stranded in Egyptian airport because TUI crew had to rest
    Belgian royal coat of arms gets a ‘modern’ update
    Hard Brexit would probably lead to a weaker pound and slower growth, BoE warns
    Antwerp cafe becomes so popular owners seek to give it up
    Google to stop listening to recordings from EU smart speakers, for now
    Belgian heat wave: July was record breaking month
    Stranded Belgian hikers rescued from Spanish mountains
    Nothing changes: UK, EU positions on Brexit remain the same
    Is it safe to swim in Pêcheries Royales this weekend?
    Tomorrowland staff confess to dealing drugs on festival grounds: reports
    Police officer ordered to stop wearing The Punisher badge
    View more

    Belgian army seeks Mulsims in new diversity recruitment campaign

    Friday, 02 August 2019
    © Belga
    New campaign videos aim to attract recruits of diverse backgrounds into the army's thinning ranks. Credit: © Belga
    © Belga

    A new recruitment campaign launched by the Belgian military wants to encourage people of diverse backgrounds to join the army’s ranks, with a special focus put on drawing in people of the Islamic faith.

    Under the title “Can I work in Defence as a Muslim?”the campaign videos show a straightforward exchange between a job candidate and an army officer, as they discuss opportunities for Muslims in the military.

    In the video the officer explains that anyone with a Belgian or EEA nationality can work in the military, which is a “neutral organisation,” where everybody has the same rights and obligations.

    ‘Het omgekeerde interview’: Mag je als moslim bij Defensie werken?

    Je bent moslim en je wil voor Defensie werken? Dit kan perfect. We hebben allemaal hetzelfde uniform, dezelfde rechten en plichten. Ontdek onze jobs https://m.mil.be/nl/jobs-interest-mobile?field_jobdetail_interests_tid=777&mobile_domain_switch=1

    Posted by Defensie – La Défense – Belgian Defence on Wednesday, July 31, 2019

    The army allows Muslim soldiers to “temporarily isolate themselves” in order to observe prayer, so long as it is possible to do so during a mission, the officer says.

    The campaign also says that religious representatives, such as Imams working “exclusively for the army” can provide support to Muslim soldiers.

    Additional videos of the campaign also list a series of benefits for army staff, such as the reimbursement of transport fees or a special bonus for soldiers who bike into work.

    The new campaign follows news that the army is struggling to attract new recruits into its thinning ranks, with additional staffing pressure added by the coming retirement of nearly half of the army’s current forces.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job