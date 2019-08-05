 
Work begins on new phase of Brussels central pedestrian zone
Monday, 05 August, 2019
    Work begins on new phase of Brussels central pedestrian zone

    Monday, 05 August 2019
    A artist impression of the finished work. Credit: Beliris/Ville de Bruxelles

    While Place De Brouckère and Boulevard Anspach have undergone significant change in recent years, new work is set to kick off on the pedestrian zone in the centre of Brussels on Monday.

    Work on sealing Place de la Bourse before dismantling begins on Monday, a project scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2020. This was announced by Beliris, the federal fund for major construction projects in Brussels, and reported by BX1.

    Work also begins this Monday at the Marriott Hotel, before eventually moving to the Beursschouwburg, while construction will also kick off on Rue Orts in front of Bourse.

    The City of Brussels also confirmed the completion of the redevelopment of the Rue du Marché aux Poulets by the end of September, and the renovation of the Rue des Pierres by December 2019.

    The Brussels Times

