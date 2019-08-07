 
Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and...
Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red...
Two more British firms make the move to...
Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures...
Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    Belgium in Brief: Tax trouble, pigeon panic and more missing luggage
    Dress-up party leaves Africa museum with a red face
    Two more British firms make the move to Brussels as Brexit looms
    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures
    Tax authorities present rich Belgians in Monaco with €100 million bill
    Police track down armed man in Brussels after street brawl
    Luggage left behind at Brussels Airport due to staff shortage
    Anderlecht: two minors rob a petrol station
    Police create Facebook page to find owners of stolen bikes in Brussels
    Brussels firefighter injured by falling wall
    Renowned Belgian linguist André Goosse dies at 93
    HSBC concludes record settlement with Brussels authorities
    Thalys faces competition on the Brussels-Amsterdam line
    Ignoring anti-advertising stickers can lead to 62,500 euro fine
    Baggage blocked: companies will not ask for compensation for handling problems
    No deal looks like London’s ‘central’ scenario, diplomats note
    Auderghem scraps single-use plastics from municipal schools and services
    Belgian cyclist dies following crash during Tour of Poland race
    Antwerp cathedral to unveil Lego mosaic of Virgin Mary
    Belgians work more regular hours than the European average
    View more

    Pigeon ‘birth control’ petition gathers hundreds of signatures

    Wednesday, 07 August 2019
    A petition to manage pigeon populations in Brussels through birth control has gathered hundreds of signatures. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Hundreds of people have signed a petition aiming to “ethically” control pigeon populations in Ixelles by, among other measures, giving them contraceptive feed.

    Signed by just over 600 people since its launch one month ago, the petition calls for strategic measures to be put in place in order to “ethically regulate” pigeon populations in the Brussels municipality.

    “There are too many pigeons in the territory and the problem will not be solved without well-thought-out action,” the author of the petition, Stéphanie De Jonghe wrote.

    Taking the lead from cities like Paris, the petition says installing contraceptive pigeon houses, which render the bird’s eggs sterile through a shaking mechanism, could be one solution the municipality could look into.

    Additionally, the De Jonghe also suggests feeding the pigeons contraceptive grains, a measure which could see success as the grains are “too large” for other bird species to eat.

    The implementation of such measures in other cities have seen pigeon populations “become stable in a matter of years,” according to the De Jonghe.

    The petition aims to bring awareness to the issue and to stir municipal authorities into action, arguing that the funds poured into these initiatives would cut back costs invested in other population control measures, such as pigeon-capturing missions.

    Additionally, the petition also aims to call on authorities to better regulate who can feed pigeons by delivering feeding cards to responsible and designated persons, while more strategic measures are put in place.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times 

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job