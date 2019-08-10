More than 40 lobbies officially registered at Federal parliament

More than 40 organizations and companies are officially registered as lobbyists towards the Belgian government, De Tijd reported on Friday.

Earlier this year, one lobby was registered by the federal parliament. But since then, 43 companies and organizations are on the register, which is available on the House’s website. It includes: Test Achats, Agoria, AWDC diamond federation, Pharma.be, Febelfin, Febiac, Belgian brewers, Engie Electrabel, Proximus, ING Belgium and the tobacco sector with Philip Morris, Imperial Tobacco and BAT. But environmental organizations such as WWF are also listed.

“It’s a tough start, but it’s starting to go well. People are beginning to stick to the rules,” House President Patrick Dewael (Open VLD-Flemish Liberal Democrats) said in De Tijd. “Registration is required at the European Parliament: if you’re not registered you don’t get a badge. Eventually, we should also consider doing the same for the House’s lobby register,” he suggested.

Currently, unregistered organizations and businesses do not face sanctions.

