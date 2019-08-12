Naomi Osaka world No. 1, Elise Mertens out of top 20

Victorious in Toronto’s Sunday final, after Serena Williams’s forfeit at the start of the final (3-1 in first set), for the first time in her career Canadian Bianca Andreescu, 19, joined the top 15 of WTA ranking released on Monday, in 14th place. The Japanese Naomi Osaka recovers her place as world No. 1.

Quarter-finalist in Toronto, eliminated by Williams, Osaka doubles the Australian Ashleigh Barty, exited in the Rogers Cup’s second round. This is the second time Osaka seizes No.1 place, abandoned in June.

The Japanese (21) had gained first place in WTA rankings late January following her title at the Australian Open, becoming the youngest world champion since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010.

First Canadian finalist in Toronto since 1969, Andreescu climbs 13 places to become world’s 14th after her win at the Rogers Cup against Williams, who is now World No. 8, gaining two ranks.

Belgian’s number 1 Elise Mertens is out of the top 20. She loses three places and is now 23rd, eliminated by Serena Williams in Toronto’s second round. Our country’s second Alison Van Uytvanck is 63rd (-2) in the top 100. Kirsten Flipkens is 107th (-2) and Ysaline Bonaventure 111th (-2).

