Deliveroo announces end to German services...

British delivery platform Deliveroo will soon stop operating in Germany in an attempt to focus on other markets, the company announced.

The company had already announced the decision a few months ago after its Dutch competitor Takeaway.com grew in Germany.

Deliveroo will stop its activities there on August 16. The company – which does not exclude a return to Germany but prefers to focus on other growth markets – said that restaurants, employees and delivery companies will receive the necessary compensation. It is active in 13 other countries.

Deliveroo, headquartered in London, was founded in 2013.

The Brussels Times