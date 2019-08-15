 
East Flanders: Suspicious death in family
Thursday, 15 August, 2019
    East Flanders: Suspicious death in family

    Thursday, 15 August 2019
    Wikipedia

    An elderly man was killed in what was presumably a family drama on Wednesday in Geraardsbergen (East Flanders), according to Het Laatste Nieuws informed by reliable sources. The perpetrator could be the victim’s grand-son but neither the police nor the prosecutor confirms.

    The drama unfolded on Stoffelstraat, in Moerbeke. According to preliminary information, the man, around 20, may have killed his grandfather with a knife. The grandmother was also reportedly wounded but managed to escape. The young man was arrested by police.

    Police and emergency services were on the scene, and the street was closed to traffic.

    The causes and circumstances of this drama are not yet known. In the interest of the inquiry, no information can be given at this time, East Flanders prosecution said.

    The Brussels Times

