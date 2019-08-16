 
SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 16 August, 2019
Latest News:
Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland...
Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to...
SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors...
Boom in the number of accidents linked to...
Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 16 August 2019
    Donald Trump reportedly wants to purchase Greenland
    Belgian ministers pay homage to women’s action to save lives in crises
    SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors
    Boom in the number of accidents linked to roadworks in Belgium
    Company bikes increasingly offered to Belgian employees
    July was the hottest month on record in the world
    Belgium in Brief: Two Belgian universities in world top 100, Belgian fugitive arrested and train service reduced
    Belgian businessman accused of double murder arrested in Brazil
    Two Belgian universities in world Top 100
    Man stabbed in Rochefort brawl dies
    Fugitive Belgian arms dealer arrested in Portugal
    Up to 30% of total food produced worldwide is lost or wasted
    Brussels Airport cargo handlers report financial losses
    Train service reduced by half on Saturday due to strike
    Colleagues of dead firemen come to the aid of bereaved families
    Jan Jambon launches working groups for Flemish coalition
    New city planning upsets removals industry
    Jan De Nul to install turbines on Danish wind farm
    Colleagues donate bonus’ to families of fallen firefighters
    East Flanders: Suspicious death in family
    View more

    SNCB recruits over 1,000 new ticket inspectors

    Friday, 16 August 2019
    © Belga
    © Belga

    HR Rail, the railway personnel employer, has already recruited 1,300 new employees for the SNCB, which is nearly three quarters of the 1,750 expected by the railway company, it announced on Friday.

    The main positions for which new workers are being or have still to be recruited are ticket inspectors and on-board staff, but also those jobs requiring prospective candidates with technical profiles.

    Among the new faces “figure 230 candidates for on-board jobs out of the 300 the SNCB counts on recruiting this year. Their presence on the ground will makes itself felt in the weeks and months to come, to the extent that these new colleagues will be appearing at the end of their training. More than three quarters of the 360 train conductors required have also been selected,” HR Rail stipulated in a press release, when two strikes were set in motion this summer by the SIC union to condemn the recurrent lack of on-board train staff and the problems the latter experienced because of this in taking their holidays during the summer period.

    The SNCB and HR Rail are pursuing their search for talent and will be organising various recruitment events in the autumn, like “Meet & Greet”, “Jobdays” and other information presentations.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job