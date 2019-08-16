 
Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death at Pukkelpop
Friday, 16 August, 2019
    Anuna De Wever harassed and threatened to death at Pukkelpop

    Friday, 16 August 2019
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Belgian climate activist, Anuna De Wever, was harassed and threatened to death by festival goers at Pukkelpop.

    The young girl was at the festival to carry out some climate change awareness actions, and will from now on receive security back-up.

    Anuna De Wever had made a surprise appearance Thursday night at Pukkelpop and intended to engage the audience in the action ‘Clap for Climate’ to call for more attention for climate related issues.

    Her call seemed to have angered some festival-goers, who subsequently harassed the activist and her friends, following them to their campsite where their tent was destroyed, and forcing security to intervene.

    The daughter of a Knack journalist was together with Anuna De Wever. “I just spoke to my daughter on the phone. Young men, threatened them to death, threw bottles filled with urine on them and destroyed their tent. They will now be accompanied by security personnel,” indicated the journalist on Twitter.

    The festival organisers are currently carrying out an internal investigation and have condemned the aggressions.

    The Brussels Times

