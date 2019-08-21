Minor charged with manslaughter after stabbing DJ with beer glass

A minor stabbed a DJ in the neck with a beer glass at a fun fair near Leuven. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted manslaughter after he plunged a glass shard in the neck of a man who was DJing at a music festival.

The victim was left severely injured after the incident, which took place at the funfair in the Flemish town of Lubbeek, near Leuven, at around 4:20 AM on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old, identified as Gert Langendries, was performing as a DJ at the funfair when a group climbed up on stage, according to HLN.

The ensuing altercation saw one of the group stab Langendries’ neck with a shard from a broken beer glass, which some media reports say he smashed directly on the DJ’s neck.

The 17-year-old responsible, identified as S.D., will be brought before a juvenile court where he will reportedly be charged with attempted manslaughter.

Local authorities said they would “definitely” implement stricter checks for next editions, stressing that this kind of incidents could not happen again.

The incident was also condemned by Lubbeek Mayor Theo Francken, member of the nationalist N-VA, who said that the public prosecutor was right for treating the incident as attempted murder.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times