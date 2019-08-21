 
6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco Belgian pier (photos)
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019
    6.1 million provided for the restoration of art-deco Belgian pier (photos)

    Wednesday, 21 August 2019
    Credit: Wikipedia

    The Flemish Minister for Heritage Ben Weyts (N-VA) has approved a grant of €6.1 million for the restoration of the Pier van Blankenberge, it was reported on Wednesday.

    The Pedestrian Walkway on the pier will be largely dismantled, before being rebuilt as close as possible to the historical dimensions of the structure. The objective is to return to the concrete structure of the 1930s.

    The history of the landmark dates back to 1894. It is the oldest pier on the European Atlantic coast and is a jewel of art deco. “Blankenberge Pier is part of our collective memory,” said Weyts.

    “It dominates the entire coastline but was no longer in very good condition. On the basis of the original plans, we will rebuild the white concrete jetty, which will make it more resistant to the test of time.”

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

