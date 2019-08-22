 
Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 August, 2019
Latest News:
Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in...
Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium...
Thousands to attend a beach party to wave...
Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high...
Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 August 2019
    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe
    Non-organic meat imported under ‘bio’ label into Belgium
    Thousands to attend a beach party to wave goodbye to Britain
    Public health in Belgian cities threatened by high noise levels
    Climate concerns see over a quarter of Belgians change flying habits
    Belgium in Brief: Election hate messages, bank scams and tourist accidents abroad
    Lead in water: police reach agreement to address contaminated water in Brussels barracks
    Twice as many hate messages recorded during election period
    Vlaams Belang spent € 3.2 million to finance election campaign
    Far-right party wants to let pregnant women park in handicapped spots
    Fan zone created for Belgian women’s football home games
    Minimum wage for working prisoners raised by government
    Parents up in arms over back to school costs
    Police warn of phone scams with bank card readers
    Belgian tourists heavily burned after boat explodes
    Belgian schoolchildren unharmed after highway chain collision crash
    Facebook’s digital currency under European Commission scrutiny
    Schaerbeek residents file suit against future Dutch-language school
    European Open: Andy Murray will play in the Antwerp tournament
    Brussels pays tribute to victims of terrorism
    View more

    Belgian restaurant named No.1 place for fries in Europe

    Thursday, 22 August 2019

    Global travel site Big 7 Travel has put together a list of the “50 Best Places For Fries In Europe in 2019.”

    Frites Atelier in Antwerp takes the number one spot, with Makamaka in Barcelona in second and Just Chips in Bristol, England, coming in third.

    The only other Belgian establishment in the top ten is Fritland in Brussels (8th position), with the remainder of the spots made up of Amsterdam, Paris, Rome, Luxembourg, Riga and even Oban in Scotland.

    Frit Flagey 27th and Maison Antoine (39th) also made the top 50, alongside entrants from Helsinki, Lyon, Berlin, and Athens, to name a few.

    While the Big 7 Travel explained that it was a top 50 stretching “from French Fries to Belgian frites”, they acknowledge Belgium’s connection to the product.

    “The winner could never come from any other country bar Belgium, given their huge passion for all things frites and the quality of their offering,” it explained.

    The results from each country were chosen from combined scores of votes cast by Big 7 Travel’s 1.5m social community and a panel of expert food judges, the group explained in a press release.

    For the full list, click here.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times

    All photos provided by Big 7 Travel

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job