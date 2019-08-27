 
Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
Latest News:
Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old...
Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file...
STIB to install more transport card readers at...
Brussels driver killed by police fire during car...
Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts
    Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack
    STIB to install more transport card readers at metro exits
    Brussels driver killed by police fire during car chase
    Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic
    Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure
    STIB announces changes on its bus network
    About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams
    London will have to pay up if it crashes out of the EU, Commission warns
    G7 announces emergency aid for effort to save the Amazon
    Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle of the Counts
    App offers car pooling service for school lifts in Belgium 
    Far-right party challenges nomination of outgoing minister as EU Commissioner
    6,500 visitors and 60 breweries attend BXLBeerFest in Brussels
    Fires in the Amazon: dozens protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy in Brussels ( Photos)
    Liège man arrested for raping his step-daughter
    Body of Iraqi asylum-seeker washes up in Belgian port
    Number of migrants attempting Channel crossing sees an increase in 2019
    Working from home gains popularity in the Belgian summer
    French toddler in critical condition after go-kart accident in Flemish beach town
    View more

    Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    A Belgo-Turkish law student from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel is being held in Turkey, where she was arrested while on a family trip this summer. Credit: VUB - Vrije Universiteit Brussel/Facebook

    A 27-year-old Belgo-Turkish law student is being held in Turkey where she was reportedly arrested over a month ago over a series of years-old Facebook posts about the Kurds.

    Dual national Guslum Cetinkaya was arrested while travelling with her Turkish-Kurdish parents in Turkey in July, and her relatives worry that she may be held there longer.

    She was checked at the border with Bulgaria and immediately detained, her uncle, filmmaker Bülent Özturk, told Het Nieuwsblad.

    Originally from Antwerp, Cetinkaya, who is studying law at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), was recently released from a Turkish prison where she was kept, thousands of kilometres away from her family’s village, Özturk told the outlet. But she is still not allowed to leave the country.

    “She was in prison for forty days,” her uncle said, adding that Cetinkaya had told him that the cell she was kept in was “tiny” and unsanitary.

    “She was arrested on the basis of a number of Facebook posts from four to five years ago. My cousin at the time had shared a number of articles from alternative media channels,” Özturk said, adding that the posts were about the injustices suffered by the Kurdish minority of the country at the time of a refugee deal the EU made with Turkey.

    ‘Powerless’

    Cetinkaya’s relatives said they hope that the Belgian state will intercede, and that they feel overpowered by the situation.

    “My sister begged me to do something, but I am powerless,” the student’s uncle said. “We hope the Belgian government acts on behalf of my niece. In Turkey, she is just one of the many thousands who are persecuted,” he added.

    Foreign affairs authorities in Belgium are reportedly looking into the situation, but the government cannot interfere if a dual national is held in their second country, according to media reports.

    Alerted to the news at the start of the week, a representative of the VUB university said that it hoped that authorities would follow up on the matter.

    “As a university, we have few resources to exert pressure,” the representative said, according to Bruzz.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job