 
Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition from the Al Ihsaan mosque
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 27 August, 2019
Latest News:
Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition...
Petition against importing hunting trophies to Belgium launched...
Belgium hit by third heatwave of the year...
Brazil rejects aid package to help fight fires...
Climate change class added to University of Antwerp...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition from the Al Ihsaan mosque
    Petition against importing hunting trophies to Belgium launched by Animal Rights
    Belgium hit by third heatwave of the year
    Brazil rejects aid package to help fight fires in the Amazon
    Climate change class added to University of Antwerp courses
    Anti-racism activist removed from Walloon parade over blackface protest
    Belgian rail trials smart tech for drivers and conductors
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels sinkholes, calling London and Amazon fire protests
    Brussels law student detained in Turkey over old Facebook posts
    Belgian youth climate leader and friends officially file complaint over Pukkelpop attack
    STIB to install more transport card readers at metro exits
    Driver shot and killed by police during car chase in Brussels
    Sinkhole shuts down Brussels street to vehicle traffic
    Brussels tunnels shut down due to technical failure
    STIB announces changes on its bus network
    About 3,000 register for medicine, dentistry entrance exams
    London will have to pay up if it crashes out of the EU, Commission warns
    G7 announces emergency aid for effort to save the Amazon
    Ghent climber also risked his life on Castle of the Counts
    App offers car pooling service for school lifts in Belgium 
    View more

    Leuven Town Council opposes the withdrawal of recognition from the Al Ihsaan mosque

    Tuesday, 27 August 2019
    © Belga

    The Leuven communal council spoke out on Monday evening against the withdrawal of recognition from the Al Ihsaan mosque.

    This opinion was expressed in the context of the process begun by the Flemish minister-president Liesbeth Homans (N-VA) to withdraw official recognition from the place of worship because of the Salafist activities reported to be led there.

    The Sp.a, Groen, CD&V, Open Vld and PVDA parties supported the view of Leuven council, the N-VA and Vlaams Belang voted against it.

    Homans, the new Flemish minister-president also in charge of Internal Affairs, set in motion a process on last July 26 through which the Al Ihsaan mosque in Wilsele (Leuven) would lose its official recognition and would not receive any more subsidies. According to information at the Flemish nationalist’s disposal, there was said to be Salafist activity there.

    Equally at issue, was the reported collaboration of the mosque with an assistant imam who, in 2017, had been dismissed for having approved of violence against women “who behave badly.”

    In the expressed view of Leuven council adopted on Monday evening, there is no objective element demonstrating the existence of a Salafist ideology legitimising or inciting violence within the mosque, or any activity at odds with fundamental rights. Furthermore, Al Ihsaan is involved in a positive and constructive way in Leuven’s local community, the council considered.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job