 
The British government looks to suspend Parliament until October 14
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019
    The British government looks to suspend Parliament until October 14

    Wednesday, 28 August 2019
    © Belga

    The UK government has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament for a period of time as the Brexit deadline approaches, BBC and Sky News reported on Wednesday.

    According to Sky News and the BBC, Parliamentary session would resume with a Queen's Speech on October 14, making it unlikely that MPs opposed to leaving the European Union without an agreement will be able to pass laws to prevent a no-deal scenario from happening on October 31.

    House of Commons Speaker John Bercow was quoted by the BBC as calling the move a "constitutional outrage," adding that  "it is blindingly obvious that the purpose of [suspending Parliament] now would be to stop [MPs] debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country."

    The Brussels Times

