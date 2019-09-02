 
More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Cycling on Rue de la Loi. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/Flickr.

    The risk of road accidents between cars and cyclists is reduced when there are larger numbers of cyclists, a new study by researchers at Ghent University has revealed.

    Drivers of cars are more likely to adapt their driving patterns to accommodate cyclists when there are large numbers of cyclists, according to the study, reported De Morgen.

    The study took place in Antwerp and analysed 4,120 road accidents involving cars and bicycles between 2014 and 2018.

    Large city roads, heavy traffic and limited space caused by overcrowded road infrastructure increase the risk of accidents for cyclists, according to the study.

    Finding that 75% of accidents between cars and bicycles occur on roads with an average speed limit between 50 and 70 km/hour, the study recommends better protection for cyclists, such as more bicycle paths and conflict-free crossings.

    The Belgian traffic safety institute, Vias, has called for extra measures to improve road safety, especially for cyclists.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

