 
Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 02 September, 2019
Latest News:
British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information...
Man (27) dies from injuries after assault in...
Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market...
Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 million...
Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 02 September 2019
    British government launches ‘Get Ready For Brexit’ information campaign 
    Man (27) dies from injuries after assault in Saint-Gilles
    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market
    Belgium’s budget deficit to hit nearly €12 million by 2024
    Around 20 school streets open in Brussels for the new academic year
    Boris Johnson threatens to exclude rebel party members over no-deal vote
    Islamic school in Genk to appeal accreditation refusal
    KLM Strike: 23 flights cancelled on Monday
    Bad roads could cost Brussels over € 371,000 in potential compensation
    More cyclists on the road can reduce the risk of accidents, study finds
    Belgium in Brief: e-mobility rules, September events and driving ban for Flemish politician
    Flanders eyes private wells as solution for droughts and heavy rainfall
    15 days driving ban, but no alcohol lock for drink-driving former Flemish Parliament President
    Teaching profession sees boom among young people
    Leading cigarette maker to challenge arrival of neutral packaging in Belgium
    Cyclist (70) dies after suspicious fall into canal
    Two officers injured during disturbances in Leuven
    Back to school for 900,000 students, yet some don’t have places
    Brussels in September: events, festivities and exhibitions come to the city
    Brussels tunnels to reopen for first day of school
    View more

    Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    Harley Davidson LiveWire. Credit: Decio "desmodex" /Flickr.

    American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson has announced that it will enter the e-bike market with a new line of electric bicycles, the company announced at its Annual Dealers’ Conference earlier this month.

    The company announced its first all-electric motorcycle bike, called LiveWire, at the Geneva International Motor Show, in March 2019.

    The website explains the company’s “commitment to a full lineup of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of mobility over the next several years”.

    Categorised as “future vehicles”, prototype images of the electric two-wheelers on the website are accompanied by a disclaimer that reads “production model features will vary. Not yet available for sale. All future models shown may not be available in all markets”.

    It has not yet been announced when the electric bikes will be released or how much they will cost.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job