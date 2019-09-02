Harley Davidson moves into e-bike market...

American motorcycle manufacturer Harley Davidson has announced that it will enter the e-bike market with a new line of electric bicycles, the company announced at its Annual Dealers’ Conference earlier this month.

The company announced its first all-electric motorcycle bike, called LiveWire, at the Geneva International Motor Show, in March 2019.

The website explains the company’s “commitment to a full lineup of electric two-wheelers designed to establish the company as the leader in the electrification of mobility over the next several years”.

Categorised as “future vehicles”, prototype images of the electric two-wheelers on the website are accompanied by a disclaimer that reads “production model features will vary. Not yet available for sale. All future models shown may not be available in all markets”.

It has not yet been announced when the electric bikes will be released or how much they will cost.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times