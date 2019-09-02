 
Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple burglaries in Brussels
Monday, 02 September, 2019
    Specialist task force arrests man suspected of multiple burglaries in Brussels

    Monday, 02 September 2019
    CCTV footage of suspected burglar. Credit: Federal police

    A specialist task force has arrested a man suspected of being the culprit behind a wave of burglaries and home robberies in the Marlow (Uccle/Watermael-Boitsfort/Auderghem) and Montgomery police zones.

    The task force was initially set up in response to several burglaries and home robberies between 9 July and 1 September this year, reported BX1.

    On 23 August, a notice of the search, accompanied by a CCTV image of the suspect’s face, was published in the press.

    A patrol of the task force arrested the suspect in Woluwe-Saint-Pierre on Sunday. The suspect was interviewed by an investigative judge on Monday.

    The arrest was “notably thanks to the excellent collaboration between the six police zones of Brussels both in terms of the dissemination of information, the involvement in the search for the suspect and the stolen vehicles, and the level of the various searches that this suspect could be arrested and identified,” the public prosecutor of Brussels said in a press release.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times 

