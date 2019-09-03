Back to school: here are the holidays for the academic year

As this years’ summer school holidays come to a close and children across the country begin the new academic year, there are a number of future school holidays to put in the calendar.

For the academic school year of 2019-2020, here are the holiday dates for pre-school, primary school and secondary schools across Belgium;

Autumn: 28 October – 1 November 2019

Christmas: 23 December 2019 – 3 January 2020

Spring/ Carnival: 24 February- 28 February 2020

Easter: 6 April – 17 April 2020

Summer: 1 July – 31 August 2020

Although the Ministries of Education of each of the three different language-communities in Belgium, French-speaking, Dutch-speaking, and German-speaking, are responsible for deciding the dates of school holidays individually, school holidays in Belgium are the same for the different communities.

International schools generally follow the same school holiday dates as other schools in Belgium, but the beginning and end dates of the summer holidays may be different.

Here are the bank holidays for the upcoming academic year:

1 November 2019 – All Saint’s Day (Friday)

11 November 2019 – Armistice Day (Monday)

25 December 2019 – Christmas Day (Wednesday)

1 January 2020 – New Years Day (Wednesday)

13 April 2020 – Easter Monday (Monday)

1 May 2020 – Labour Day (Friday)

21 May 2020 – Ascension Day (Thursday)

1 June 2020 – Whit Monday (Monday)

21 July 2020 – National Day (Tuesday)

15 August 2020 – Assumption Day (Saturday)

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times