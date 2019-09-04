 
A Ferris wheel arrives at Place Poelaert
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019
    A Ferris wheel arrives at Place Poelaert

    Wednesday, 04 September 2019
    Close up of a Ferris wheel. Credit: ustm66/ Pixabay.

    A Ferris wheel is being installed at Place Poelaert as part of the ‘Winter Fun’ celebrations for the New Year, where it will stay for over two months.

    The attraction will be located at Place Poelaert for visitors to ride for three months, from 6 September to 19 November 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM, reports Bruzz.

    After 19 November, the Ferris wheel will be moved to Place Sainte-Catherine for ‘Winter Wonders’.

    The price for a ride on the Ferris wheel is €8 for adults and €5 for children younger than 12 years.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

