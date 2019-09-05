 
TomTom launches autonomous car tests
Thursday, 05 September, 2019
    TomTom launches autonomous car tests

    Thursday, 05 September 2019
    Credit: Belga

    Road navigation specialist TomTom is launching autonomous car tests, the company has announced.

    The vehicle, developed over two years, was unveiled on Thursday at the IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. The Dutch company did not provide any further details on the tests.

    The car is equipped with eight scanners, six radars, cameras and a GPS to accurately understand its environment. The data is continuously compared with the company’s very high definition maps.

    This technology already allows a partial range of more than one million cars, TomTom is pleased to report.

    The Brussels Times

