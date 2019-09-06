Extinction Rebellion claims responsibility for vandalism of the Brazilian Embassy

The climate activist group Extinction Rebellion has claimed responsibility for the vandalism of the Brazilian Embassy on Avenue Louise in Brussels on the night of Wednesday to Thursday.

The activists did so to express their dissatisfaction with the policy of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whom they hold responsible for the forest fires in the Amazon, Belga reports.

“Bolsonaro=ecocide”. This is the message discovered Thursday morning on the front of the embassy as well as “Amazonia” with a heart drawn on it. Bloody handprints, made with red paint, also covered the building.

“Jair Bolsonaro is committing ecocide and putting the future of the planet at risk. The damage caused to the Amazonian forest and its inhabitants in the short term is unprecedented. The impact on global climate and biodiversity is also enormous,” Extinction Rebellion denounced in a statement issued Thursday evening.

For the group of activists, President Bolsonaro’s right-wing and neoliberal populist regime is the cause of the many forest fires that are ravaging the Amazon. “His government is encouraging farmers and large landowners to light fires to free up more space for soya and date palm cultivation,” added Extinction Rebellion.

The Brussels Times