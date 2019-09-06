Parked police car catches fire in Saint-Gilles...

A police car caught fire in Saint-Gilles, a municipality in Brussels, around 9:30 PM on Thursday evening.

The car was parked at the Saint-Gilles police station.

The fire brigade arrived quickly on the scene and extinguished the fire but the car was badly damaged, reported Nieuwsblad.

St Gilles police station has previously been the target of vandalism. The rear window of an officer’s car was previously shattered, and a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a garbage can next to the building on two separate incidents.

There is currently no information about the cause of the car fire at this time.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times