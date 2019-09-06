Belgian alcohol prices higher than EU average, figures show

In 2018 the price of alcoholic drinks in Belgium was 6% higher than the average of other European Union member states, according to Eurostat figures.

According to the statistics, Finland had the highest consumer price levels for alcoholic drinks, with consumers paying 82% more than the EU average price level. Ireland came next, with consumers paying 77% more than the average, followed by Sweden, whose consumers paid 52% more.

Bulgaria and Romania had the cheapest prices for alcoholic drinks, with consumers in both countries paying 25% below the EU average.

The European Statistic Office, Eurostat, is responsible for providing statistical information to the EU’s institutions.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times