Monday, 09 September, 2019
    Policeman shot in Liège, in critical condition

    Monday, 09 September 2019
    Police. Credit: Belga

    A policeman is in a critical condition in Liège after he was shot by an unidentified man on Monday morning.

    The incident happened during a police check on Rue de Visé in Jupille, in Liège, a city east of Brussels, around 8:20 AM, reports SudInfo.

    When the police went to check on a car whose occupant appeared to be sleeping, the occupant reportedly pulled out a gun and fired at the police, one of whom was shot in the head. The police responded by firing back at the car’s occupant, who was killed.

    Reports are unclear of the current state of the policeman, with initial reports by French-speaking media saying that the agent was killed, but according to police, the man is brain dead, Nieuwsblad reports.

    Relief services are at the scene and Visé Street is closed to traffic.

    This story is developing.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Update: A previous version of this story cited French media reports that the policeman was dead. Wider reporting has confirmed that the man is still in a critical condition at this time. 

