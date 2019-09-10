Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study

Nearly 60% of employees have said that they will change jobs if the employer cannot offer them a company car, according to a study published on Tuesday made by service provider RH Securex, involving 1,500 workers.

It is primarily employees under the age of 50 (66%, against 36% for those over this age) who expressed the intention of changing employer if their company car is withdrawn.

Other than an attachment to this kind of vehicle, there also seems to be a general dislike for the alternatives, Securex found. Two-thirds of those questioned say they are not inclined to swap their car for a smaller model and combine this action with alternative means of transport (bike, scooter, season ticket, shared car). The sex, age and location of those questioned all have no bearing on the matter, the services provider pointed out.

On the other hand, whether or not a worker has flexibility in terms of location and time spent travelling between home and work has an impact on these figures. A higher number (44% against 23%) of those able to choose when they work (variable working hours plans) can see themselves swapping their company car for a smaller model, combining this with other means of transport if their employer proposes it. The difference is still greater (45% against 23%) among employees who can telecommute.

The Brussels commuter says he/she is particularly frustrated by journeys to and from work. Half of them (49%) find such trips burdensome. In Flanders, 38% of workers share that opinion and 36% do so in Wallonia.

In the last ten years, Securex furthermore observes a strong increase in the extent to which Belgian workers find journeys to and from work hard (+13% among commuters in the north of the country and +11.2% among Brussels inhabitants, against +1.4% in southern Belgium).

