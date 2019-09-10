 
Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Latest News:
Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the...
Reynders’ broad portfolio will also include Rule of...
UK will have to nominate a commissioner if...
Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says...
Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Car industry has larger carbon footprint than the entire EU, says Greenpeace
    Reynders’ broad portfolio will also include Rule of Law and Consumer Protection
    UK will have to nominate a commissioner if Brexit doesn’t happen on 31 October
    Adapting to climate change brings ‘economic opportunities,’ says report
    Didier Reynders nominated for EC Justice portfolio
    Boy (16) arrested for stabbing in Zaventem
    Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study
    Woman (47) arrested in connection with two arson attempts in Saint-Gilles
    Wizz Air to serve Brussels Airport from summer 2020
    Belgium in Brief: Occupy Palais Royal, the smallest airline and meteors
    Police search for culprit of armed robbery in Laeken
    Bruges school hit with possible salmonella infection
    Duty-free purchases to make a return in the event of no-deal Brexit
    Two Belgian footballers in FIFA 20 top 5 best players
    Less job vacancies in 2019 second quarter
    PS, Ecolo and MR join forces for a ‘social, ecological and economic’ Wallonia
    VUB researchers confirm that an asteroid killed the dinosaurs
    UK MPs vote to force government to release confidential documents
    Brussels Airport to close runway
    Airline bankruptcies: solution sought to help compensate passengers
    View more

    Nearly 60% of Belgians would quit their jobs if their company car was taken away, study

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Cars driving. Credit: Bradley Gordon/Flickr

    Nearly 60% of employees have said that they will change jobs if the employer cannot offer them a company car, according to a study published on Tuesday made by service provider RH Securex, involving 1,500 workers.

    It is primarily employees under the age of 50 (66%, against 36% for those over this age) who expressed the intention of changing employer if their company car is withdrawn.

    Other than an attachment to this kind of vehicle, there also seems to be a general dislike for the alternatives, Securex found. Two-thirds of those questioned say they are not inclined to swap their car for a smaller model and combine this action with alternative means of transport (bike, scooter, season ticket, shared car). The sex, age and location of those questioned all have no bearing on the matter, the services provider pointed out.

    On the other hand, whether or not a worker has flexibility in terms of location and time spent travelling between home and work has an impact on these figures. A higher number (44% against 23%) of those able to choose when they work (variable working hours plans) can see themselves swapping their company car for a smaller model, combining this with other means of transport if their employer proposes it. The difference is still greater (45% against 23%) among employees who can telecommute.

    The Brussels commuter says he/she is particularly frustrated by journeys to and from work. Half of them (49%) find such trips burdensome. In Flanders, 38% of workers share that opinion and 36% do so in Wallonia.

    In the last ten years, Securex furthermore observes a strong increase in the extent to which Belgian workers find journeys to and from work hard (+13% among commuters in the north of the country and +11.2% among Brussels inhabitants, against +1.4% in southern Belgium).

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job