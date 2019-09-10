Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
Tuesday, 10 September 2019
Car-Free Sunday, an event that happens during Brussels' annual Mobility Week, in 2012. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/ Flickr.
Avenue Charles Quint in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, a western municipality of Brussels, will be closed to traffic on Wednesday 18 September.
The road will be closed as part of ‘Air for Schools’, a clean air initiative led by a movement called Filter Café Filtré, who push for air quality in Brussels to be improved so that schoolchildren can grow up in a healthy environment.
On 18 September, Avenue Charles Quint and the entrance to the Leopold II tunnel will be closed from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.
Students from neighborhood schools are planning on performing a flashmob, which is set to take place on two traffic lanes, reports BX1.
The road closure will take place in partnership with Brussels Mobility during Mobility Week.