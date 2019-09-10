 
Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
Tuesday, 10 September, 2019
Incoming European Commission Head to be supported by...
Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on...
Despite the ban, people are still smoking in...
Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign...
    Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality

    Tuesday, 10 September 2019
    Car-Free Sunday, an event that happens during Brussels' annual Mobility Week, in 2012. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/ Flickr.

    Avenue Charles Quint in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, a western municipality of Brussels, will be closed to traffic on Wednesday 18 September.

    The road will be closed as part of ‘Air for Schools’, a clean air initiative led by a movement called Filter Café Filtré, who push for air quality in Brussels to be improved so that schoolchildren can grow up in a healthy environment.

    On 18 September, Avenue Charles Quint and the entrance to the Leopold II tunnel will be closed from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

    Students from neighborhood schools are planning on performing a flashmob, which is set to take place on two traffic lanes, reports BX1.

    The road closure will take place in partnership with Brussels Mobility during Mobility Week.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

