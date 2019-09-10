Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality

Car-Free Sunday, an event that happens during Brussels' annual Mobility Week, in 2012. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/ Flickr.

Avenue Charles Quint in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, a western municipality of Brussels, will be closed to traffic on Wednesday 18 September.

The road will be closed as part of ‘Air for Schools’, a clean air initiative led by a movement called Filter Café Filtré, who push for air quality in Brussels to be improved so that schoolchildren can grow up in a healthy environment.

On 18 September, Avenue Charles Quint and the entrance to the Leopold II tunnel will be closed from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM.

Students from neighborhood schools are planning on performing a flashmob, which is set to take place on two traffic lanes, reports BX1.

The road closure will take place in partnership with Brussels Mobility during Mobility Week.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times