The Rogier and Botanique tunnels are closed to traffic in the direction of the Basilica of Koekelberg due to an accident that took place around 9:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at the end of the Rogier tunnel and involved two vehicles and two motorcycles, according to the Facebook page ‘Police Check Alerts’.

It is not yet clear when the tunnels will re-open.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times