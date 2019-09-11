Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest

A man who was threatening to jump from a lamp post located on the third floor of a building was rescued by firefighters on Wednesday morning.
The man was threatening to jump from a lamp post attached to a building on Avenue Wielemans Ceuppens in Forest, a Brussels municipality.
Firefighters intervened at around 7:30 AM and local traffic was disrupted, reported Bx1.
The man agreed to come down after the police negotiated with him. He was rescued at around 9:30 AM.
Evie McCullough
The Brussels Times