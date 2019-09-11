 
Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
    Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Avenue de Roi in Forest. Credit: Stephane Mignon/Flickr.

    A man who was threatening to jump from a lamp post located on the third floor of a building was rescued by firefighters on Wednesday morning.

    The man was threatening to jump from a lamp post attached to a building on Avenue Wielemans Ceuppens in Forest, a Brussels municipality.

    Firefighters intervened at around 7:30 AM and local traffic was disrupted, reported Bx1.

    The man agreed to come down after the police negotiated with him. He was rescued at around 9:30 AM.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

