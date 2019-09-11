Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week

This year clean air will be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week, which will be held from 16 to 22 September.

The week-long festival, which traditionally seeks to encourage inhabitants of the city to consider alternative and more sustainable means of transport, will this year involve exhibitions and installations focused on improving air quality in the Belgian capital.

A project called ‘Brussels is changing’ will exhibit photographs that show how the city has evolved over time.

Two stations measuring the air quality of the city centre are set to be installed. One will be located at Place De Brouckère, while the other will be located at the intersection of Rue de La Loi and the Arts-Loi metro station. According to New Mobility, the measuring stations will display C0 and C02 levels on screens.

The stations are intended to show “that we have to take more measures to make Brussels a pleasant and liveable city with more space for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Brussels Minister of Mobility, Elke Van den Brandt (Groen).

“We urgently need to act,” said Van den Brandt (Groen). “The concentrations of fine particles are exceeding the standards of the World Health Organization, causing premature deaths and increases the cases of asthma in children,” she added.

As part of Brussels Mobility Week, Car-Free Sunday will take place in Brussels on 22 September.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times