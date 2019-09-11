 
Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
Latest News:
Page from Tintin’s “The Shooting Star” to be...
Free water in restaurants will affect jobs, association...
Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in...
Clean air to be the central theme of...
Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Page from Tintin’s “The Shooting Star” to be auctioned in Paris
    Free water in restaurants will affect jobs, association says
    Increasing number of ‘fake’ green garbage bags in Brussels
    Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week
    Firefighters rescue man threatening to jump from building lamp post in Forest
    ‘Fake news’ about Brexit sees rise in migrant crossings to the UK
    Belgium in Brief: Cycle paths, breaking the Brexit law and far right marches
    Belgian army seeks a crisis manager to keep it battle ready
    Stricter rules see drop in violations of Brussels’ polluting vehicle ban
    New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ game which sees women earn more than men coming to Belgium
    Nearly 30% of Brits want Johnson to break the law for Brexit
    Rogier and Botanique tunnels closed due to road accident
    Police advises against upcoming far-right march in Brussels
    Brussels pledges millions for additional cycle paths
    Avenue Charles Quint set to close for protests demanding improved air quality
    Incoming European Commission to be supported by eight vice presidents
    Belliard tunnel will close at 8:00 PM on Tuesday
    Despite the ban, people are still smoking in cafes in Wallonia
    Opinion poll challenges new Commission on EU´s foreign policy
    Two packages trigger security procedure at Brussels Airport
    View more

    Clean air to be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Car-Free Sunday in Brussels in 2012. Credit: European Cyclists' Federation/ Flickr.

    This year clean air will be the central theme of Brussels Mobility Week, which will be held from 16 to 22 September.

    The week-long festival, which traditionally seeks to encourage inhabitants of the city to consider alternative and more sustainable means of transport,  will this year involve exhibitions and installations focused on improving air quality in the Belgian capital.

    A project called ‘Brussels is changing’ will exhibit photographs that show how the city has evolved over time.

    Two stations measuring the air quality of the city centre are set to be installed. One will be located at Place De Brouckère, while the other will be located at the intersection of Rue de La Loi and the Arts-Loi metro station. According to New Mobility, the measuring stations will display C0 and C02 levels on screens.

    The stations are intended to show “that we have to take more measures to make Brussels a pleasant and liveable city with more space for pedestrians and cyclists,” said Brussels Minister of Mobility, Elke Van den Brandt (Groen).

    “We urgently need to act,” said Van den Brandt (Groen). “The concentrations of fine particles are exceeding the standards of the World Health Organization, causing premature deaths and increases the cases of asthma in children,” she added.

    As part of Brussels Mobility Week, Car-Free Sunday will take place in Brussels on 22 September.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job