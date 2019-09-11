 
Royal Conservatory of Brussels installs air-filtering building wrap to fight pollution
Wednesday, 11 September, 2019
    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    Royal Conservatory of Brussels installs air-filtering building wrap to fight pollution

    Wednesday, 11 September 2019
    The Royal Conservatory of Brussels. Credit: Google Street View

    A new building wrap put up by the Royal Conservatory of Brussels on Wednesday will act as an urban lung, using innovative technology to filter out pollutant substances from the surrounding air.

    The tarpaulin, put up as a building wrap around one of the façades of the centuries-old conservatory, is made up of three layers capable of filtering out harmful air pollutants emitted by cars and buildings, according to BX1.

    Named “The Breath,” the product was made by Italian firm Urban Media, which put an innovative spin on building wrap, traditionally used to cover up scaffolding and which has already been installed on buildings in London, Rome or Milan.

    After it has been installed, the pollution-fighting tarpaulin requires no additional energy source to function, using nano-molecules to filter out toxic fine-particles and pollutants from the surrounding air, according to the firm’s website.

    The product, which can purify the air within a surrounding area of 25 metres, will be showcased by the conservatory during the open day organised for the upcoming Heritage Days, slated to take place on 14 and 15 September.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times

