An Intermarché supermarket located in Serres-Castet in the south-west of France. Credit: Marcel Roblin/ Wikimedia Commons.

The French discount supermarket Intermarché is advising customers against consuming any of its veal products sold between 5 to 9 September in different locations in Wallonia, the company announced on Wednesday evening.

The products in question are labelled with an incorrect best before date, reports SudInfo.

Customers will be reimbursed for the cost of the product at their place of purchase.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times