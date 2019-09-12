Legal age that students can have sexual relations with teachers must increase, says MP

Goedele Liekens (Open VLD), a member of the federal parliament, has called for an increase of the legal age at which students are allowed to engage in sexual relations with teachers.

Liekens wants to increase the age from 16 to 18 years old.

Teachers can engage in sexual relations with students aged 16 or over in Belgium, but “there is clearly a relationship of power, even though there is mutual consent,” said Liekens, reports Nieuwsblad.

“That’s why I want to raise the age limit for sexual relationships between teachers and students to the age of 18. That way we can better protect minors against abuse,” said Liekens.

In Belgium, the age of consent is 16 years old.

Evie McCullough

The Brussels Times