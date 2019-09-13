 
KLM to cut one daily flight from Brussels to Amsterdam
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 September, 2019
Latest News:
Police seize 638 weapons and arrest 205 individuals...
Nationalist N-VA ‘not ruled out’ of federal coalition,...
KLM to cut one daily flight from Brussels...
Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor...
Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 September 2019
    Police seize 638 weapons and arrest 205 individuals in Belgium
    Nationalist N-VA ‘not ruled out’ of federal coalition, says lead socialist negotiator
    KLM to cut one daily flight from Brussels to Amsterdam
    Far-right ‘March on Brussels’ halted by Brussels mayor
    Monument to Brussels Attacks victim damaged by construction works
    Brexit: Boris Johnson to hold first meeting with EU’s Juncker since becoming PM
    Eden Hazard is ready for his debut with Real Madrid, says coach Zinedine Zidane
    Mugabe will be buried at the monument of heroes, in line with government wishes
    British Airways cancels flights ahead of further strikes
    A record number of people made homeless by disasters in the first half of 2019
    Wallonia and French Community unveil new ‘rainbow coalition’ governments
    Belgium in Brief: Rubbish retribution, confiscated cars and Clijsters comeback
    Over 40,000 people participate in auction of old NATO offices
    Local police consulted the SNCB’s videos 4,000 times last year
    Kim Clijsters on return from retirement: ‘It will be my marathon’
    Police in northern Brussels to confiscate cars of driving offenders
    After the wrong apartment was cleared, rental company offers €3,000 in damages
    Schaerbeek searches wastebags to track down illegal dumpers
    Meteor spotted above Belgium and the Netherlands
    Amid climbing temperatures, toxic trees sprout roots in Schaerbeek
    View more

    KLM to cut one daily flight from Brussels to Amsterdam

    Friday, 13 September 2019
    The Dutch airline KLM has announced its plans to cancel one of its daily return flights between Brussels and Amsterdam next March. Credit: cor gaasbeek/ Pixabay.

    The Dutch airline, KLM, will cancel one of its daily flights between Brussels and Amsterdam Schiphol in March 2020, the company announced on Friday.

    Instead of the flight, passengers will be encouraged to use the Thalys high-speed train for travel between Brussels and Amsterdam Schipol, announced KLM and Thalys.

    “In 2020, we will take a big step with the removal of a daily air link to replace it with a more environmentally-friendly train ride. In doing so, we are laying the foundations for the sustainable transport system that we all need to build together for the 21st century,” commented CEO of Thalys, Bertrand Gosselin, reports BX1.

    Since 2008, KLM has had a Climate Action Plan in effect that examines the company’s impact in the sky and on the ground.

    In 2009, KLM launched a campaign that asked people to fly less. In the campaign’s video, CEO Pieter Elbers asked “could you take the train instead?”, reported The Guardian.

    Earlier this year, the airline announced that it will invest in a new factory to produce sustainable kerosene-based on old deep-frying fat and other vegetable oil.

    Evie McCullough
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job